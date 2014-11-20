Trapped at home under mounds of snow, coping becomes necessity

Betty Borchert in Orchard Park is doing crossword puzzles and playing solitaire.

Nikki Jajkowski of Buffalo, with the television continuously tuned to the weather, is nervously monitoring her furnace vents and roof.

Leona Lackie, when she’s not outside her Cheektowaga home with a shovel, is inside texting, calling and surfing the Internet.

Mary Velasquez of Buffalo is trying every trick in the book to keep three children occupied.

They and thousands of other area residents in the Snow Belt find themselves coping as best they can with being trapped in their homes and potential dangers that come with a storm of epic proportions. They have no other choice.

“Sometimes it is nice when you can’t go anywhere. It gives you time to reflect. It makes you thankful for what you have,” said Borchert, who is stuck at home with her husband, Robert.

They have played Scrabble and Monopoly to pass the time.

But maintaining good spirits and a philosophical attitude when you’re trapped in a house buried by a monumental amount of snow can be a challenge.

“I’ve only been here three days, but it feels like a lifetime,” said one housebound East Aurora woman. She was half joking, half serious.

Jajkowski and her husband, Paul, can’t go anywhere, and no one can get to them.

They make small meals. They ate the cookies baked for their granddaughter’s canceled school class. They watch television. They tidy areas of the house.

And, they worry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the couple were forced to turn off the furnace after a carbon monoxide detector started flashing red. The following mornings, Paul went outside to clear snow from the furnace vent.

Now, the heavy snow on the roof adds to their anxiety.

“We’re keeping our home as safe as we can. Things are out of our control,” she said.

They can hear in the distance what they believe is the roaring engine of a payloader, presumably removing snow somewhere not far from them. The sound is comforting.

“It’s a sign of hope,” Jajkowski said.

If you are feeling restless and irritable by yourself, try surviving cabin fever with children.

“Being trapped with the kids can be like torture at times,” said Velasquez, who has three children ages 3, 4 and 6.

“You need distractions. We’ve watched TV. We’ve played Chutes and Ladders and Candy Land. We’ve read all our books. We’re eating through our Halloween candy,” she said. “We are just bored now.”

For breaks, they go outside, where they had a snowball fight and built a fort – when mom or dad wasn’t shoveling snow. But it’s not completely safe.

Velasquez said the snow is so deep that one of her children stepped into a pile and disappeared.

“I love snow. So do the kids. And, it’s not like we’re not enjoying aspects of this,” she said. “But we need to resume a normal schedule.”

If there is a common theme, it is that people are making the best of a bad situation that they know – or, at least, hope – is temporary.

“It’s crazy – all the snow. But we’re handling things. We’re in good spirits,” Lackie said.

Her 86-year-old mother lives next door and, like others, she feels anxious about an elderly loved one isolated by conditions and alone at home.

Lackie made a priority of getting into and out of her mother’s house. That meant shimmying through a back door blocked by a mountain of snow, and climbing out of a kitchen window.

“It’s scary. In an emergency, I don’t think anyone could get to her,” she said.

It’s natural to compare this storm with the Blizzard of ’77. But there’s a big difference in the ability to cope: communication technology.

Cellphones. Texting. The Internet. Social media services like Facebook and Twitter. Video calling with Skype or FaceTime.

People are riding out the storm linked electronically to friends and family in multiple ways.

Lackie, for instance, sent a video of the snow to friends who live elsewhere, just in case they didn’t believe what they were seeing on television news.

Borchert surfs websites for things to read.

Velasquez uses texting a lot to message her sister. The other night, the family used Skype to video chat with grandparents.

Jajkowski resisted Facebook for years. These days, she checks her page regularly to keep up with the outside world.

“It gives you a sense of being connected,” she said.

The conventional wisdom holds that cold, cloudy weather dampens the mood and sunshiny warmth lifts spirits. So, it would be easy to assume that this storm is a major downer for mental health.

Research fails to support that idea.

Some people experience a serious mood change when the seasons change. But studies suggest that weather generally has only a small effect on mood.

“It probably comes down to individual differences in personality,” said psychologist Mark Seery, an expert on stress. “A stressful situation is what you make of it.”

Unlike many natural disasters, snowstorms are predicted days in advance, giving individuals time to prepare. We also know how to survive bouts of extreme weather, having gone through many snowstorms in the past. What’s more, extreme weather provides a shared experience that can build a sense of community.

All of which, said Seery, a University at Buffalo associate professor, suggests there is an upside to such storms: They build resilience.

He and his colleagues in a 2010 study looked at the effect of traumatic events on mental health and well-being and came to a familiar conclusion: What does not kill us may make us stronger.

“A big snowstorm is more of an inconvenience, but the same psychological mechanisms are at play. You can derive a benefit from the experience,” he said.

