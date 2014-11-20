Detroit or Pittsburgh most likely sites if Bills-Jets game is moved

Work continues at Ralph Wilson Stadium, but it appears all but certain the Buffalo Bills won't be able to host their scheduled game there against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bills Vice President of Communications Scott Berchtold said in an email to The Buffalo News this afternoon that stadium operations personnel are continuing work at the stadium using the team's own equipment.

Berchtold stressed that the team is asking potential shovelers to obey the driving bans in Orchard Park and surrounding communities and not come to the stadium until they are lifted. He also confirmed that the team continues to update the NFL on conditions at the stadium.

Meanwhile, The News has confirmed the league is exploring contingencies, including the game being moved to a different location.

---News Sports Reporter Vic Carucci contributed to this report.