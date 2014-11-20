Police identify man found dead in snow-covered car

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in his car that was buried in a mound of snow in Alden Tuesday as Donald J. Abate, 46, of Blasdell.

State troopers, Erie County sheriff’s deputies and Alden volunteer firefighters were searching for stranded motorists during the first lake-effect storm to hit the region when they found Abate in his car, which was buried in snow off of Broadway.

An investigation into the death is underway and an autopsy is pending.

Abate’s online Linkedin profile indicated he was the owner of AJD Sporting Goods in Blasdell.