East Aurora’s Bar Bill near the end of its wing supply

The snow storm that piled on the snow and led to a driving ban in East Aurora this week did not stop people from walking and motoring, by snowmobile, to the Bar Bill Tavern, where the wing supply may run out by the weekend.

Clark Crook, owner of the bar famous for its wings with evenly-distributed, brush-applied sauce, said, “We haven’t had a food delivery since Monday.”

Customers have walked, snowshoed and snowmobiled to the cozy Main Street watering hole where customer beer mugs hang over the bar top. The number of snowmobiles has ranged from a dozen to the six Crook counted Wednesday.

The bar crowd has been distinctly local. “Friends and neighbors having a chance to get together in the storm is kind of fun,” said Crook.

The bar has shortened its hours on account of the weather, and was closing at 10 p.m. instead of its usual 2 a.m., said Crook. While it was hard to shovel all the snow, they managed to clear some of it.

“We have a little footpath to our door,” Crook said. “We’re doing as best we can.”

– Michelle Kearns