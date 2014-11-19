Search for armed robbers in Lewiston

LEWISTON – Two men are being sought in an armed robbery at Smokin’ Joe’s at 2293 Saunders Settlement Road at 10:38 p.m. Friday.

On Tuesday police released a description of two male suspects. The first was described as 5’10” tall, 230 pounds, wearing an NBA hoodie and a white and black bandanna covering his face. The second male is described as approximately 5’8” tall, 170 pounds and wearing a white and black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

A black handgun was displayed during the incident.

The suspects fled across a field north of the store to a red sports utility vehicle or pickup which was parked roadside on Chew Road. The vehicle then fled northbound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 754-8477 or New York State Police, which is assisting, at 434-5589.