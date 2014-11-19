Orchard Park Day 2: Under five feet of snow

One of the more pressing concerns today in Orchard Park?

“Most people are, believe it or not, worried about their garbage,” said Roberta Buczkowski, secretary to Orchard Park town supervisor.

When she couldn’t get her snowblower started Wednesday morning, police came to her door to drive her to work past snow that was as high as 5 feet around Buczkowski’s house.

The storm led to an Orchard Park driving ban, a state of emergency and 54 messages on her phone when she got into work at the Municipal Center Wednesday.

So many calls focused on concerns about when crews would come to pick up trash – sometime next week after the snow clears – they reminded her of the key to successful municipal governance.

People want four things in life, she said: prompt arrival of the fire department in an emergency, leaves removed, roads plowed and garbage picked up.

“My garbage can’s under five feet of snow,” said Buczkowski. “So it’s sitting there until next week.”

As the person charged with updating the town website at orchardparkny.org, it was essential that she get to the office to get the word out to residents that the Senior Center would be closed through at least Thursday.

“They don’t want the seniors out,” Buczkowski said. “They want them to stay home be safe.”

Crews were working to remove snow from the road.

“They’re killing themselves to get everything plowed, especially before this hits again,” she said, thinking of the forecast warning of more snow ahead. “Everybody’s out there.”

