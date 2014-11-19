Nov. 19, 1984: Bills celebrate one of a mere two victories

The 1984 Buffalo Bills were not a very good team, but one of the team’s two wins that season put “America’s team” in its place.

A 14-3 win of the Cowboys may have been about the only thing for Bills fans to walk away with in 1984. Well, maybe there were two things: the win depicted here with head coach Kay Stephenson being carried off the field, and the first draft choice in the next year’s draft. The Bills took Bruce Smith.

" 'America’s Team' takes a back seat to pride of Buffalo"

"After 11 consecutive losses since the season started Sept. 2, and coming against America’s Team (which had a large following among the crowd of 74,391), this was no ordinary victory. And the euphoria in the Bills’ dressing room made that perfectly clear.

"Rock music was blaring from the stereo. Hugs, high fives, handshakes and smiles were being exchanged everywhere.

"The Bills record still might have looked pathetic at 1-11, but for the moment, they might just as well have won the world championship."