Letter: Cancer patients should fight, never give up hope

Cancer patients should fight, never give up hope

It truly makes me very sad when doctors tell their patients they have only a few months to live after being diagnosed with a disease. I am referring to the recent passing of Brittany Maynard, a cancer patient who took her own life.

I have two dear friends who were diagnosed with cancer. The first friend had stage four ovarian cancer at 49 years old. They told her she had six months to a year to live – devastating news for a single mom with three children. With the help of Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the doctors treating her, she lived for 19 years and was able to see her children married and have grandchildren. What a blessing.

My second friend has a rare form of breast cancer. The doctors gave her three months and told her to get her affairs in order. That was four years ago. She is alive and is back to work. She also had treatment at a cancer hospital.

I wish Maynard had given herself more time. There’s always the chance of a miracle.

Tina Janish

Depew