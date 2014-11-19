Gov. Cuomo scheduled to arrive in Buffalo this afternoon

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to arrive in Buffalo this afternoon to view and address the lake effect storms.

He already authorized two National Guard units to help with the storm cleanup.

He will assess the situation and talk to reporters at 1:45 p.m. at the Thruway office on Walden Avenue after flying into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The governor has been monitoring the storm over the past few days and issuing orders involving state response, including activation of National Guard units.