Video: Buffalo, a proud history of starters

43North, Buffalo Niagara Enterprise and Paget Films have released a short YouTube video called "Next Things Now: Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Buffalo" that promotes our city not just an urban area bursting with modern innovation, but one that has entrepreneurship deeply ingrained in its history.

Sparked in part by 43North's business plan contest, which awarded $1 million to North Tonawanda-based ASi, the video produced by the creator of "America's Best Designed City" highlights Western New York's more obvious major contributions -- the grain elevators, the first large-scale hydroelectric power plant, the first parkway system -- but also the lesser-known achievements like the first movie theater, the coffee break and the electric chair.

In other words, Buffalonians have played an integral role in advancing technology for a long time, blending creative risk with practicality. Some of the city's progressive voices, like Buffalo State professor and style maven Erin Habes, preservationist-yet-developer Bernice Radle and food truck entrepreneur Peter Cimino, are featured in the video, representing the present wave of ideas.

Watch the video below:

Images provided by the Buffalo History Museum augment the clip's message.

The video's final words speak volumes: "Some say [innovation] is happening again, I say it never stopped."