Oct. 31, 1994: Bruce Smith makes Joe Montana feel his age

It was the battle of two first-ballot Hall of Famers, and our guy got the better of it.

At the height of his game, Bills defensive end Bruce Smith got the better of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana, who had already lived through the greatest achievements of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Smith makes Montana feel his age"

"Joe Montana was fed up with feeling Bruce Smith's breath on his back by the third quarter of Sunday's game at Rich Stadium.

" 'A couple of times he kind of scrambled away from me, and then he walked over to me and said, "I'm too old for this," ' Smith said.

"Smith's relentless pass rushing was a key to the Buffalo Bills' 44-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Bills' defensive end had one sack, forced an interception, recovered a fumble and harassed the 38-year-old Montana all over the field.

"The Chiefs' legendary quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for just 124 yards before leaving the game late in the third quarter."