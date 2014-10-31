Oct. 31, 1959: Heritage Buffalo brewery closes its doors

Fifty-five years ago, the Phoenix Brewery, which had been on Emslie Street since the end of Prohibition, closed, with the loss of about 30 jobs.

Phoenix Beer and Ale would continue to be bottled at the Pratt Street plant of the Iroquois Brewery. Both Phoenix and Iroquois were owned by International Breweries Inc.

The closed plant was built in 1867 and was the long time home of the East Buffalo Brewing Company.

"Old Phoenix Brewery closes in transfer of operations"

"Emslie St. plant is offered for sale as Iroquois absorbs part of its staff."