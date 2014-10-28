NY video shows how to renew for 2015 health insurance bought on state exchange

Consumers who signed up for health benefits through the state insurance exchange have to say whether they want to keep, or update, their coverage for 2015. The NY State of Health this morning posted a video that shows them how.

The enrollment period for New York's health insurance marketplace begins Nov. 15 for coverage that takes effect Jan. 1.

To see the video, visit http://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/RenewalVideo.

The insurance exchanges established in New York and across the country are a key component of the Affordable Care Act and were intended to lower the cost for people who buy coverage directly from an insurer.

Enrollment in NY State of Health for 2014 opened October 2013 and ended in April, with 960,762 signing up for Medicaid, Child Health Plus or a private plan.

In Western New York, 55,844 people signed up for coverage through the exchange, including 22,880 who selected a private health plan.

