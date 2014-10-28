United Memorial back up to full speed after water pipe rupture

BATAVIA – A ruptured water pipe this morning delayed surgeries and temporarily shut down operations of the first-floor lab department at United Memorial Medical Center, the hospital reported.

The water pipe was reported broken on the second floor of the 131-bed hospital at 127 North St. said hospital spokeswoman Colleen Flynn.

“Incident command was put into place at 7 a.m. to address the emergency, Flynn said. “Our emergency room was still accepting walk-ins but ambulances were diverted to other hospitals in the area.

“Nothing impacted our in-patient population,” Flynn said. “Surgeries have been delayed by two hours.”

All services have been restored, the hospital reported shortly before noon.