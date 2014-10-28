Anthony R. “Ron” Sorgi, school guidance director

Oct. 28, 1942 – Oct. 27, 2014

Anthony R. “Ron” Sorgi, of Amherst, retired director of guidance for the Starpoint Central School District, died Monday in St. John Baptist/Hospice Buffalo a day before his 72nd birthday.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1960 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s degree in education from Canisius College, then studied at the University at Buffalo and Niagara University to complete his certification in guidance and school administration.

Mr. Sorgi began his career as an educator in 1964 as a general science teacher in the Buffalo schools.

He then taught chemistry at Maryvale High School from 1966 to 1969.

In 1969, he became a guidance counselor at Starpoint High School and later was named director of guidance.

After his retirement in 1999, he continued working as a high school counselor and assistant principal at Starpoint and in the Sweet Home Central School District.

He enjoyed reading and golfing with friends.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Karen Hatch; a son, Mark; and a daughter, Kristin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.