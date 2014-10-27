Sabres notebook: Foligno unnerved seeing brother get hurt

It was a horrible moment for a brother.

Marcus Foligno was watching his brother, Nick, play for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their game with the L.A. Kings, Sunday afternoon.

The heart skipped a beat when, after an unusual incident, a stretcher came to stabilize the head and neck of Nick Foligno.

Foligno was checked by Jeff Carter in front of the Kings’ bench.

The hit was fine.

The problem came when Foligno’s head rammed into the elbow of linesman Shane Heyer, who had jumped on top of the boards to avoid both players.

“It was tough. I was watching the game with some family and obviously you never want to see that,” Marcus Foligno said. “You see it with other players, but it’s different when it’s a family member and your brother. … That was just a freak accident the way he went into the linesman. It was a non-dangerous play that turned scary. Happy that he’s OK.

“I talked to him briefly after the game just to see how he was doing, and he said it was just one of those where it stiffened up and some nerves were tingling so he didn’t know. I think he was sacred, too, at the same time. Their doctors, like all around the league, they do a good job. They want to take caution with that stuff.”

...

Michal Neuvirth will get the start in goal for the Sabres when they meet Toronto in Air Canada Centre tonight.

Neuvirth made two starts on the West Coast road trip for the Sabres, playing in Anaheim and them picking up the win in an impressive performance against San Jose Saturday night.

Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said it’s all about going with the hot goaltender and no slight of Jhonas Enroth who was the team’s starter out of camp.

“We put in Neuvirth because (of) back-to-back games,” Nolan said of the Sabres playing at Anaheim Wednesday then at L.A. Thursday. “All of a sudden he came out and had a great game. So it’s not that we’ve given up on Jhonas; it’s just the hot goaltender you’ve got to go with now.”

...

Expect to see Sam Reinhart in the lineup in Toronto.

No decision has been made on where to put 19-year-old defenseman Nikita Zadorov. He has played one game – the Sabres’ loss to the Kings – and still has junior eligibility remaining.

“It’s day to day with Nikita what we’re going to do,” Nolan said. “We’ll adjust that again. Last game I thought he played well … he’s getting better and better at practice ,but you’ve still got to remember he’s a young player in this league. If he stays around here, he’ll get in some more games.”

