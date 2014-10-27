Bills notebook: Williams glad for bye to help him heal

Kyle Williams has been pushing himself to get to this point.

Finally, the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle has a Sunday coming up where he won’t be matching brute force with another 300-pounder for the better part of three hours, where he won’t be slamming into ball-carriers or have fullbacks slamming into him.

Finally, that aching knee, the one that he injured against the Houston Texans on Sept. 28 seriously enough to miss the following week’s game at Detroit, gets a much needed break – along the rest of Williams’ 31-year-old body – as the Bills begin their bye week.

“It’s going to be nice,” Williams said Monday.

It was originally thought that the injury would cause him to miss multiple games, but Williams essentially willed his way back to action to face New England on Oct. 12.

He has gutted his way through two more games since.

Williams received another scare with a back injury in Sunday’s 43-23 victory against the New York Jets that occurred when a hit by Bills end Mario Williams caused him to be “folded over” while forcing a fumble on a sack. Kyle Williams managed to finish the game, and later called the injury “the price of doing business.”

“I joked around when I said, ‘You’ve got to use the tools you’re given. The good Lord made me tough and not smart, so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’ ” the defensive tackle said with a smile. “But we talk all the time about giving what you’ve got to your teammates, especially myself. And I have to give it to my teammates, whatever I’ve got, whether it’s full strength or not, I’m going to give it to them.

“But I’m getting a little bit better and a little bit better” from the knee. “From the original prognosis, it came along fast, so this week will be big to get fully healthy and get ready for our home stretch.”

...

The NFL trading deadline is at 4 p.m. today. The Bills aren’t expected to make any moves.

...

The Bills’ players had meetings Monday and will meet again today before being given the rest of the week and weekend off for the bye.

Marrone said he and his assistant coaches will do what is standard for NFL coaching staffs during a bye and “self-scout” to examine all phases where improvements can be made.

Buffalo’s staff also plans to utilize the extra time to prepare for the next two games, Nov. 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Nov. 13 against the Dolphins, because they are only four days apart with the second game scheduled for a Thursday night in Miami.

...

Bills wide receiver Robert Woods left Sunday’s game with a back contusion, but returned.

Reserve safety Kenny Ladler suffered an arm injury in the game.

