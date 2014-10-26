Second-quarter analysis: Jets hanging around after switch to Michael Vick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bills should be running away with today's game against the New York Jets.

Instead, they hold just a 24-17 lead at halftime at MetLife Stadium, as the Jets' offense came alive in the second quarter under Michael Vick.

He led a pair of touchdown drives, each that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Chris Ivory, and the Jets got a 55-yard field goal from Nick Folk before halftime to pull within a touchdown. The Bills are plus-4 in the turnover battle, but have managed just 10 points off those takeaways.

Vick has shown he can still get it done with his legs, running five for 57 yards.

Highlight reel, lowlight reel: Bills rookie Sammy Watkins got his name in the team's record book in the second quarter with an 84-yard reception -- the longest pass play not to go for a touchdown. Of course, the reason Watkins didn't score was because he started celebrating at the 10-yard line, and was chased down from behind.

A tough go: Nigel Bradham has had better days. The Bills' linebacker has committed three penalties in the first half, the last of which was a roughing the passer against Vick that gave the Jets a first and goal. Bradham has also blown a few tackles after taking poor angles to the ball carrier.