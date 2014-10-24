Bills expect to see plenty of Percy Harvin Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are fully expecting to see a good deal of newly acquired New York Jets multi-purpose threat Percy Harvin Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

And why not?

After a 1-6 start, the Jets desperately need a play-making jolt, which is why they acquired the speedy wide receiver/rusher in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said it was possible the Jets would utilize Harvin in a package of plays rather than as a standard part of the regular offense. In all likelihood, the Jets will try to do what Harvin does best and have him run jet sweeps, catch the ball in space on bubble screens, and perhaps even line up behind center (he played some quarterback in high school) in Wild Cat formation where he could run, handoff and even throw while quarterback Geno Smith lines up as a receiver. Harvin also could see action returning kicks.

“It’s awful hard to come in and, ‘Oh, by the way, here’s the offense; learn it in a week,’” Ryan said during a phone call with reporters covering the Bills. “I don’t know if that’s realistic. But we’ll have some plays for him, let him get back there and return a kick and things like that.

“I’d love to see him make difference immediately, obviously. But we’ll see how he does during the week, how much he can pick up of this offense and then let him go. He gives us a weapon. You combine him with” fellow wide receivers Eric “Decker and” Jeremy “Kerley and the tight ends we have, and we have some excellent backs.”