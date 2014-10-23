Oct. 23, 1974: Socialite designer Gloria Vanderbilt visits Hengerer’s

Now perhaps best known as the mother of television infotainment personality Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt was one of the socialite starlets of her day.

She landed in Buffalo 40 years ago to meet with women shopping at the downtown William Hengerer store, to show them how to best use the line of linens she endorsed and to tell the ladies of Buffalo that one no longer need to worry about the “precise dictates” that had once defined “good taste.”

"Decorating rules? Break 'em, advises Gloria Vanderbilt"

“ 'In dressing and in decorating their houses, a lot of people are still afraid of combining patterns. But there are no rules anymore.' ”