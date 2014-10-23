Share this article

Oct. 23, 1974: Socialite designer Gloria Vanderbilt visits Hengerer’s

Now perhaps best known as the mother of television infotainment personality Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt was one of the socialite starlets of her day.

She landed in Buffalo 40 years ago to meet with women shopping at the downtown William Hengerer store, to show them how to best use the line of linens she endorsed and to tell the ladies of Buffalo that one no longer need to worry about  the “precise dictates” that had once defined “good taste.”

"Decorating rules? Break 'em, advises Gloria Vanderbilt"

“ 'In dressing and in decorating their houses, a lot of people are still afraid of combining patterns. But there are no rules anymore.' ”

 

Steve Cichon – Steve Cichon, news director at WECK Radio and publisher of BuffaloStories.com, tells the stories of Buffalo's past through The News' BN Chronicles. He is a local radio and TV veteran, historian and author of five books.
