High School Extra (Oct. 23): Roy-Hart girls stun Tonawanda

Roy-Hart girls stun Tonawanda

The Niagara-Orleans League doesn’t always get its due for being a fine soccer league.

The circuit can take a bow today as No. 14 Roy-Hart upset No. 3-seed Tonawanda in overtime, 1-0, in a Section VI Class B-2 prequarterfinal.

Ashley Bowwer made 16 saves for the shutout, and Rams teammate Emma Lindke made sure that effort wasn’t for naught when she scored during one of the overtime sessions to break the scoreless tie.

Roy-Hart (8-8-1) returns to action Friday at East Aurora, which beat Southwestern, 1-0. Tonawanda finishes 12-5, ending the season on a three-game losing streak.

State-ranked OP soccer advances

Orchard Park is ranked eighth in the latest state Class AA boys soccer poll. As much of a cause for celebration as that is, the Quakers are happier they advanced to the next round of the Section VI tournament.

Connor Saeli had a goal and three assists to lead second-seeded Orchard Park past No. 7 Kenmore West, 4-1. Ryan McMaster scored twice for OP (13-2-3), the ECIC I regular-season champions.

Elsewhere in Class AA, Alex Fell scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for state No. 17 Clarence in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Lockport.

Top-seeded Niagara-Wheatfield edged West Seneca West, 2-1, as the Falcons earned the come-from-behind win on goals from Matt Belardi and Jeremy Bari. Bari’s game-winner came in the 63rd minute. Jake Bradford scored in the seventh minute to give W.S. West the lead.

In Class A-1, senior Mathias Rasmussen scored three goals and now has 19 this season, while classmate Zach Hector had a goal and four assists as top-seed Hamburg (15-1-1) blanked No, 8 McKinley, 8-0. Slavi Matin posted his 13th shutout for the Bulldogs (15-1-1), No. 6 in the state.

Williamsville South (13-2-1) blanked Kenmore East, 5-0, as Tony Carducci scored twice and picked up an assist.

Starpoint boys win in rout

Starpoint, ranked second in the latest state Class A boys soccer poll, looked the part during its 7-0 quarterfinal win over Pioneer in Class A-2.

Tyler Valentine had a goal and three assists, KJ Maldiner scored twice and Sam DelPrince recorded his 13th shutout of the season.

Also in Class A-2, Kovan Dalil scored twice in Riverside’s 4-0 win over Amherst.

Salamanca girls blank CV

In other girls soccer playoff action, No. 4 Salamanca beat No. 13 Cassadaga Valley, 6-0, in a Section VI Class C girls soccer prequarterfinal match Wednesday.

Senior Alyssa Coustenis had five goals and an assist for the winners. Kashauna Learn finished with eight saves for the shutout.

Also in Class C, sixth-seeded Allegany-Limestone beat No. 11 Portville, 5-1, as Brenna Gelen and Danielle Spring each scored twice in the win by the Gators.

Clarence, Depew among top seeds

The Section VI girls volleyball bracket came out Wednesday night and Clarence (AA), North Tonawanda (A), Williamsville South (B-1), Depew (B-2), Springville (C-1), Catt./Little Valley (C-2), Chautauqua Lake (D-1) and Panama (D-2) earned No. 1 seeds for the tournament that begins with prequarterfinals Friday in various classes.

Sectional finals will be Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 6 at Lockport High School (Classes AA-C) and Jamestown Community College (Class D).

See tournament schedule on Page B5.

Lancaster gymnasts break record

For the second time this season, Lancaster has put up a record-setting point total during a gymnatics tri-meet.

Lancaster finished with a Section VI record 178.40 points during triumphs over Frontier and Hamburg that clinched the Section VI Division I regular-season title.

The total eclipsed Lancaster’s previous standard, set Oct. 9, by 2.1 points. Courtney Bondanza, the 2013 all-around state champion, battled through an injury suffered in the first event to help Lancaster score well against the Falcons and Bulldogs.

PrepTalkTV on the web

Check out this week’s episode of PrepTalkTV with Keith McShea and Miguel Rodriguez at the Prep Talk blog or video section at buffalonews.com. McShea and Rodriguez preview each bracket of the Section VI football playoffs, while McShea also recounts last week’s stunning come-from-behind win by News No. 1 Large School and nationally ranked Canisius against Ohio’s Cardinal Mooney.

Correction

Julian Blake is head coach of the Williamsville North girls cross country team, which won its first ECIC I Division title since 1980.

He was misidentified in Wednesday’s cross country outlook story.