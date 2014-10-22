Week devoted to school bus safety

For this week’s commemoration of School Bus Safety, its sponsor reminds people that buses are regularly inspected, drivers take a special 30-hour training course and children practice annual drills.

The National Association for Pupil Transportation promotes the week and supports professionals responsible for the daily school bus rides of the state’s 2.3 million school children.

The Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts Department of Communication produced a public service announcement about school bus safety.

For more information, call (518) 463-4937.