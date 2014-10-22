Oct. 22, 1974: Central Terminal lacks prospective buyers

For about a decade, Penn Central Railroad had been trying to sell the landmark Central Terminal, but there were no takers.

With paint peeling and all but three floors sealed off and unused, the only passenger traffic for the station came in the form of twice-daily Amtrak stops.

About 200 “Pennsy” workers clocked in at the Buffalo Division head offices at the Central Terminal each day, but company brass was looking to move out. As was Amtrak.

The last sniff of possible investment in the building had come 15 years earlier, in 1959, when plans for a bowling alley and shopping plaza at the terminal fell through.

It was clear that the railroad industry — on life support itself — was feeling the weight of the hulking, outdated structure, and was looking for any way to get out from underneath it.

"Penn Central may vacate terminal before finding someone to buy it"

"Amtrak is now responsible for the heating and lighting of the huge concourse. 'It's a tremendous burden,' says Francis (Bud) Connors, general supervisor-service."

