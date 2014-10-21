Hit Men rock with the BPO

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is paying tribute this weekend to the roots of rock ’n’ roll, by welcoming the Hit Men, musicians who have been members of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and also performed with the likes of Carly Simon, Cat Stevens, Sting and Barry Manilow.

Most known for paying tribute to Valli, the Hit Men also promise hits from other musicians of the era, including Tommy James and the Shondells and, moving a little bit forward, Stevens, Elton John and Simon.

It’s music that is still heard a lot now. Four Seasons’ hits like “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), “Walk Like a Man” (1963), “Rag Doll” (1964) and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (1967) had catchy melodies that made the band one of the top-selling acts of history, as well as the heroes of the musical “Jersey Boys.”

The Hit Men promise to live up to their name by singing the kind of numbers that made the band famous, as well as songs by other artists, like “Peace Train” and “You’re So Vain.” By all accounts the musicians deliver the goods. A review just last week called what they did “a fabulous show.”

The concert takes place at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday in Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are $37-$57 on Friday morning and $29-$80 on Saturday night. Call 885-5000.