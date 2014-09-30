Richard J. Dobmeier, Bills’ statistician and spotter

Feb. 11, 1927 – Sept. 28, 2014

Richard J. “Dick” Dobmeier, of Grand Island, statistician and spotter for sportscaster Van Miller at Buffalo Bills radio broadcasts for 43 years, died Sunday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a short illness. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1946 graduate of Canisius High School. A fullback and linebacker, he attended Niagara University on a full football scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1950.

Mr. Dobmeier was an ROTC student at Niagara and served in the Army in the Korean War, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. In recent years, he helped establish an on-campus memorial to Niagara students who served in the war.

Returning from service, he was a pharmaceutical sales representative for McKesson & Robbins. He joined the family business, Dobmeier Lift Trucks, in 1966 and was vice president of sales. He retired in 2010.

Mr. Dobmeier, also known as “Dobby,” was a neighbor of Miller and their children were friends in the Town of Tonawanda before the broadcaster asked him to join him at the Bills games.

In addition to the Bills, Mr. Dobmeier assisted Miller in broadcasts of the Buffalo Braves, Buffalo Bisons, the Buffalo Stallions and various college basketball games. He was at all four Buffalo Bills Super Bowl appearances.

An avid boater, he was a past commodore of the Buffalo Launch Club and a certified Coast Guard marine captain. Also a skiing enthusiast, he was a Kissing Bridge Ambassador.

He was a member of the Canisius High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Niagara University Military Hall of Fame. He also was former president of District 3 of the International Order of the Blue Gavel.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Genevieve McNeil; five daughters, Mary Lynn Lenz, Catherine Edginton, Sally McMahon, Suzanne and Jacqueline DeSimone; a sister, Marilyn Branston; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Stephen Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island.