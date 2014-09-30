Marrone turns to Orton as Bills’ QB

Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon, announcing he is benching starting quarterback EJ Manuel in favor of veteran Kyle Orton.

“As a head coach, you’ve got to evaluate everything,” Marrone said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to make the right decisions. Obviously with your mind and you’re able to see things. Obviously with your heart, you know, things like that. The one thing is, when you go to bed at night, you have to make sure that you’re making the best decisions to help our football team win.

“And in saying that, we’re going to make a change at quarterback. Kyle Orton will go in there.”

The move is a shocking departure from the team’s “all-in” approach with Manuel, their 2013 first-round draft pick who has a career record of 6-8 as a starter.

Marrone was quick to point out that all the blame for the Bills’ two-game losing streak can’t be pinned on the 24-year-old Manuel, but that “we need to get better production, obviously, out of that position.”

“We’ve got to make some changes, because we can’t keep going in the direction that we’re going,” the coach said. “The one thing I’ve said before … is you need to get better every week. And if we’re not, the onus goes on me as the leader to make changes that can help our team win.”

Against the Texans, Manuel completed 21 of 44 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 59.4. Through the first four games of the season, the Bills rank 23rd in the NFL in total passing yards and tied for 27th in yards per attempt, at 6.3.

After the loss, Marrone said he didn’t consider going to Orton at any point during the game.

The coach’s mind was changed, however, Monday afternoon after watching the game film. Marrone first met with Manuel, then offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing before informing Orton and the team captains. Marrone will address the entire team when it returns to practice Wednesday.

“It gives him a chance to just step back for a moment, look at things that we can work on and correct,” Marrone said of what the decision means for Manuel’s career. “He’ll have to have some thick skin through this. You’ve got to fight, and that’s usually what happens in life to get what you want — you’re going to have to fight for it. I think that he’ll be able to grow, I think he’ll be able to handle it well from my conversation with him. And he’ll be able to continue to grow as a quarterback.”

Marrone prefers to keep the conversations he has with his players private, but spoke generally about his meeting with Manuel on Monday.

“I thought he handled it very professionally and obviously it’s never an easy thing,” the coach said. “That’s probably what I would like to say about it. I think how normally you would think someone would react to it.

“I’ll tell you what, he showed a hell of a lot of courage. He really did an outstanding job. He really did. And that’s a credit to him. Now, he has a tough road ahead of him. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be reported, things are going to come at him and he has to fight through this thing. If he fights through it, he’ll be fine. If he doesn’t then he’s not. That’s not any different than a lot of players that this happens to, it just becomes more magnified when it’s the quarterback position.”

Marrone made one point abundantly clear Monday: the decision to bench Manuel was his and his alone.

When asked if there was agreement within the front office, i.e. General Manager Doug Whaley, the coach said, “I didn’t ask for an agreement.”

“I just went in there and said, ‘This is the direction that I’m going,’ ” Marrone said. “I went to Doug after I made the decision. … I said, look, this gives us the best opportunity to win. We talked about it. We looked at some things, and we were in full agreement on it.”

With the impending ownership takeover by the Pegula family, it’s possible the fate of both Whaley and Marrone could ride on whether the Bills can end a 14-year streak of missing the playoffs.

Marrone, though, said a greater sense of urgency because of the organization’s playoffs-or-bust approach wasn’t the impetus for his decision Monday.

“You want to see progress week to week,” he said. “In this profession it’s all ‘have to win now.’ ”

So is this a playoff-caliber team with Orton at quarterback?

“Absolutely, I believe that we have a playoff-caliber team,” Marrone said. “We have to play better than we did the last two weeks, though.”

Marrone stopped short of declaring Orton his starter for the rest of the season, barring injury, but made it clear this is more than a one-week move.

“He’s going to go in there and play,” Marrone said. “You know, I don’t know if Seantrel Henderson’s the starting right tackle for the rest of the season, or things like that. That’s a very difficult question to answer. I don’t want to answer that question of saying, hey, ‘Kyle Orton can go out there, if he has a bad game, we’re going to pull him.’ We’re going to give him an opportunity to go in there and play.”

Orton, 31, is a journeyman with his fifth NFL team. He has started 70 career games, and in those has a 35-35 record. He signed with the Bills one month ago, just nine days before the start of the regular season. He’ll become the Bills’ 14th different starting quarterback since Jim Kelly. Only one – Doug Flutie – has a winning record with the team.

“Really just how he’s practiced,” Marrone said of why he decided Orton is ready. “Now it’s a matter of being able to go out there and do it on Sunday. He’s been out there before. … He has the opportunity now and we’re with him and we’re going to put him in the best position we can put him in to win games.”

That’s something that didn’t always happen for Manuel, who was hit 16 times against the Texans. But when he’s had time to throw, Manuel hasn’t been accurate enough.

Over the last two weeks, he’s completed just 16 of 48 passes to his wide receivers (33 percent) for 180 yards, an average of 3.75 yards per attempt.

