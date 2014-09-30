Gooch’s spikes turn into gold for Crusaders

The best piece of advice Trevor Gooch ever got from his dad could have focused on volleyball’s jump serve, setting up a block or cross-court shots, but it didn’t. His best words of wisdom weren’t about mechanics at all.

“He always says, ‘practice how you play,’ Gooch said. “Don’t walk into practice and lollygag because you’re wasting your coach’s time and everybody else’s. Go in there everyday like you’re competing. That one always kind of stayed with me.”

The directive is one Gooch appears to have followed. The Canisius senior is a returning All-Western New York player and a two-time All-Catholic selection.

Gooch was 6 when he was introduced to the sport while watching his father, Dennis, play in adult and beach volleyball leagues. “I just fell in love with it at an early age,” he said.

Gooch’s passion and talent are evident wherever his travels take him. He was named MVP of the season-opening Clarence Tournament and made the all-tournament team at Eden and Burnt Hills.

As a left-side hitter and a team tri-captain, he has the talented Crusaders off to a 13-2 start and the No. 1 ranking in Western New York. The losses came to state powers Victor and McQuaid.

Gooch led Canisius in kills a year ago with 574. That led to the nickname, “Gooch Spike,” which is also part of his email address. He said that few things energize him more on the court than elevating high and sending a kill straight to the floor.

Gooch is the Crusaders’ only returning starter. He’s embraced his captain’s role by working with the younger players because when he first joined the team the seniors helped him.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the younger kids and you can’t let it get to you. You have to look at it as a challenge,” Gooch said. “It’s no fun playing weaker teams. You want to showcase your team.”

Canisius coach Tom Weislo said Gooch has the skills to play on the college level. So far he’s shown interest in Springfield (Mass.), the defending NCAA Division III national champion, and Wells, Medaille, Nazareth and D’Youville.

“Trevor comes to work,” Weislo said. “His personality and his game are similar. You can always depend on him being a super-hard worker. In a pinch you can count on him, and that’s true on and off the volleyball court.”

Gooch knows the awards and stats would not be possible without his teammates. Andy Helwig and Peter Crofut serve with him as captains.

Right-side hitter Griffin Schmit is regarded as one of the top sophomores in the country and has gotten college inquiries from UCLA, Southern California, Penn State and Ohio State. He was on the Select A-1 team (15 year olds) that participated the high performance championships in Tulsa, Okla. Setter Charlie Desmond played on Eden 16-U, which finished 15th in the national championship in Houston.

Canisius has been a consistent winner in the sport. The Crusaders are chasing their 15th consecutive Msgr. Martin regular season and playoff title. Saturday they won the Burnt Hills Tournament near Albany.

