White House security scare should force a thorough review at the Secret Service

Once again, the Secret Service is the target of embarrassing headlines. And while it is possible to see the recent breach of security at the White House as an isolated incident, previous problems with the conduct of Secret Service agents should prompt any observer to ask whether something more fundamental is eating away at the infrastructure of such a critical federal agency.

On Sept. 19, a man carrying a knife scaled a gate at the White House, ran to the door of the mansion and entered before being apprehended. President Obama and his daughters had just left the Executive Mansion for Camp David. The intruder, identified as Omar Gonzalez, 42, was arrested. His relatives say the veteran of the Iraq war posed no threat and needs counseling.

That may be true, but it is separate from the matter of what should be expected of the Secret Service. That an armed man could actually enter the White House exposes a huge gap in security for which the agency charged with the essential job of protecting the president must be made to answer.

And questions can’t simply focus on this event. The larger issue is whether the agency has become lax and whether a deteriorating institutional culture has degraded its performance.

Those questions first arose in 2012 when it was disclosed that more than a dozen Secret Service agents had been intoxicated and cavorting with prostitutes while they were in Cartagena, Colombia, preparing security for Obama’s trip there for an economic summit.

In response, a woman was named to lead the Secret Service and agents were prohibited from drinking alcohol within 10 hours of a shift. Nevertheless, there have been other incidents, including one earlier this year when three agents were sent home from the Netherlands when one was found to be intoxicated and two others were deemed complicit. They were in the Netherlands to prepare for the following day’s visit by the president.

Any agency can become lax in its performance when its work becomes – or appears to become – routine. There has been no successful attack on a president since 1981, when John Hinckley shot President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. That is due, in no small part, to the work of the Secret Service.

But history shows that presidents are at risk when security is lacking. In the 20th century, alone, President William McKinley was shot and killed in Buffalo; ex-President Theodore Roosevelt was shot while making a speech in Milwaukee; President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt was unhurt in an assassination attempt in Miami; President Harry S. Truman’s temporary residence was rushed by two men, one of whom was shot by a White House policeman; President John F. Kennedy was assassinated; President Gerald Ford was the target of two failed assassination attempts; and Reagan was shot and severely wounded.

That’s why the events of the past years, and including this most recent breach, are so troubling. The work of the Secret Service is essential to protecting U.S. presidents from people who would harm them – and those people are out there.

This is a wake-up call. Together with another weekend incident in which the agency acted swiftly, it is obvious that presidents remain targets and that someone needs to keep them safe. If those someones are to be agents of the Secret Service, then the Secret Service needs to start doing a much better job.