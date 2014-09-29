Speeding driver stopped on Kensington Expressway charged with DWI

A 25-year-old Buffalo man who was stopped on the Kensington Expressway for speeding about 9:15 p.m. Sunday was charged with felony drunken driving, according to the State Police.

Joseph P. Guido, who was stopped after allegedly driving about 80 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, was charged with a felony because of a drunken driving conviction in the last 10 years. He was also charged with aggravated driving without a license, failing to have the ignition interlock device he had been ordered to use, speeding and other traffic infractions. He faces proceedings next week in Buffalo City Court.