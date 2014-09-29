Sept. 29, 1979: Examining the future of Main Street's 600 block

We’re on the cusp of a rebirth of sorts for the Shea’s block of Main Street.

More than thirty years after Main Street was blocked to vehicular traffic to make way for the construction and then operation of the MetroRail, the rebuilding work that will allow cars to return to the 600 block of Main is nearly complete.

Driving between Tupper and Chippewa, Buffalonians behind the wheel will know that they are in the Theater District for sure, with the gorgeously restored Shea’s Buffalo Theatre as the crown jewel.

But 35 years ago, it wasn’t so certain what would happen to the Theater District. At that point, the name for the mostly boarded-up, city-owned buildings on Main Street was more a dream than a reality.

"The 600 block"

“A key block on Main Street is the yardstick for measuring the Theater District’s economic health. And the key unit of measurement is the desirability of real estate owned by the city.”