The preseason college hockey poll is in

It's preseason poll day in college hockey and four Atlantic Hockey teams received votes in the USCHO.com poll -- Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Air Force and Niagara.

Minnesota took the top spot in the preseason poll but my pick was Providence. The Friars were the preseason favorite in Hockey East, went 22-11-6 last year and return junior goaltender Jon Gillies who already has nine shutouts in his collegiate career.

Here was my preseason ballot for the USCHO.com poll:

1. Providence

2. Minnesota

3. North Dakota

4. Boston College

5. Miami

6. Minnesota State

7. St. Cloud State

8. Ferris State

9. Colgate

10. UMass-Lowell

11. Union

12. Quinnipiac

13. Denver

14. Michigan

15. Northeastern

16. Wisconsin

17. Cornell

18. Mercyhurst

19. Notre Dame

20. New Hampshire