Share this article

print logo

The preseason college hockey poll is in

| Published

It's preseason poll day in college hockey and four Atlantic Hockey teams received votes in the USCHO.com poll -- Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Air Force and Niagara.

Minnesota took the top spot in the preseason poll but my pick was Providence. The Friars were the preseason favorite in Hockey East, went 22-11-6 last year and return junior goaltender Jon Gillies who already has nine shutouts in his collegiate career.

Here was my preseason ballot for the USCHO.com poll:

1. Providence
2. Minnesota
3. North Dakota
4. Boston College
5. Miami
6. Minnesota State
7. St. Cloud State
8. Ferris State
9. Colgate
10. UMass-Lowell
11. Union
12. Quinnipiac
13. Denver
14. Michigan
15. Northeastern
16. Wisconsin
17. Cornell
18. Mercyhurst
19. Notre Dame
20. New Hampshire

In the 50-member poll (coaches, media members and sports professionals) 42 of the 59 D-I schools received votes. Welcome to the wild west of college polls.

How the official rankings came down, with first place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (36)
2. North Dakota (2)
3. Providence (2)
4. Boston College
5. Union (9)
6. Colgate (1)
7. St. Cloud State
8. Michigan
9. Ferris State
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami
12. Notre Dame
13. Minnesota State
14. Cornell
15. Quinnipiac
16. Northeastern
17. UMass-Lowell
18. Denver
19. New Hampshire
20. Boston University

 

Amy Moritz – Amy Moritz, a native of Lockport, has covered colleges, baseball and hockey for The Buffalo News since 1999. An endurance athlete, she has completed an Ironman along with numerous marathons and half-marathons.
There are no comments - be the first to comment