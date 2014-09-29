The preseason college hockey poll is in
It's preseason poll day in college hockey and four Atlantic Hockey teams received votes in the USCHO.com poll -- Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Air Force and Niagara.
Minnesota took the top spot in the preseason poll but my pick was Providence. The Friars were the preseason favorite in Hockey East, went 22-11-6 last year and return junior goaltender Jon Gillies who already has nine shutouts in his collegiate career.
Here was my preseason ballot for the USCHO.com poll:
In the 50-member poll (coaches, media members and sports professionals) 42 of the 59 D-I schools received votes. Welcome to the wild west of college polls.
How the official rankings came down, with first place votes in parentheses:
1. Minnesota (36)
2. North Dakota (2)
3. Providence (2)
4. Boston College
5. Union (9)
6. Colgate (1)
7. St. Cloud State
8. Michigan
9. Ferris State
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami
12. Notre Dame
13. Minnesota State
14. Cornell
15. Quinnipiac
16. Northeastern
17. UMass-Lowell
18. Denver
19. New Hampshire
20. Boston University
