It looks like Western New York is having another beautiful day, which means it was less than ideal for the premiere of Channel 7’s new morning program that is concentrating on the weather.

It was hard to suppress some laughter watching “7 Eyewitness New at 6” during a conversation between meteorologists Andy Parker and Autumn Lewandowski that started with Parker noting they had to look elsewhere for weather issues.

“The reason we had to do that is we’ve had such great weather all week long,” said Lewandowski. “We don’t have much to say for Western New York.”

In other words, we have a lot of time to fill.

If viewers stayed near the end at 6:48 a.m., they would have been rewarded with a on-air reunion between Parker and his mentor, former Channel 7 weathercaster Tom Jolls.

Before the reunion, Parker, who was making his debut since moving over from Channel 2, went to do the Weather Outside and repeated, “there is not a lot going on (weatherwise). We’re happy to deliver that.”

I’m guessing the station might have been happier -- or at least better off -- if it rained or there had been some storm so it wouldn’t have had to fill so much time telling us how the weather was elsewhere.

But if you have to fill time, there was no better way than spending it with Jolls, who told Parker he was “honored to be here on your show.”

Jolls came with an old-fashioned weather stick, the meteorological equivalent of the white board that the late Tim Russert used during a memorable election. Jolls suggested the weather stick, which he and Parker hung on the gazebo outside, might be as accurate as all the high-tech weather equipment that 7 First Alert now is using.

Then at the end, Parker asked Jolls to deliver his weather word for the day as he had during his days as Channel 7’s top weathercaster.

“Salubrious,” said a smiling Jolls, using the word he made famous during his broadcasting days.

Then it was off to traffic reporter Desiree Wiley.

“That’s a great weather word by the way,” said Wiley, before telling viewers that there wasn’t much traffic to talk about either.

You had to wonder if she is so young that she didn’t get the joke concocted by Parker and Jolls.

I didn’t see the entire hour, which I DVRed. I’ll have more to say after I watch the entire hour, but here’s my initial take: It certainly would be beneficial – or should I say salubrious – for the newscast if there was some weather or traffic to worry about around here.

