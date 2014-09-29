Hawkins sees gubernatorial run propelling Green Party

When Howie Hawkins ran for governor in 2010, his fledgling Green Party scored a significant milestone by netting enough votes to qualify for “permanent” ballot status – barely.

Now Hawkins is scoring as high as 9 percent in some polls, and the longtime Syracuse activist is hoping this year’s candidacy will further cement his Greens as a force in state politics. He acknowledges the “long odds” of beating either Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo or Republican Rob Astorino, but looks for his party to soon have a seat at New York’s political table.

“We need a party where regular folks can get together at the grass roots,” he said Monday. “We want to have a significant impact and establish ourselves as the third party in the state.”

Hawkins met with editors and reporters of The Buffalo News on Monday as part of a Western New York swing. He outlined his left-of-center party’s goals, which include a “Green New Deal” calling for a phased-in $15 minimum wage, single-payer health care, a WPA-style public jobs program for the unemployed, and 100 percent clean energy by 2030.

A working Teamster who unloads trucks at a UPS facility in Syracuse, Hawkins said the major parties prove unresponsive to most voters because of their allegiance to Wall Street and big companies. And, he noted, those interests are funding the major candidates’ campaigns.

His effort accepts no corporate contributions, he said, and he points to his average contribution of $77 versus $7,723 for Cuomo.

The one issue that may allow Hawkins to interject himself into the statewide conversation is hydraulic fracturing. Hawkins and his Greens oppose the controversial natural gas extraction method that is not yet approved in New York because Cuomo has delayed decisions on final approval. The governor, he said, is ducking the issue until after Election Day for political reasons.

“If he wanted to ban fracking and commit to clean energy, he would have done it by now,” he said, adding that the issue could affect any presidential ambitions Cuomo harbors. He would not want to enter Democratic primaries in oil-producing states, Hawkins said, with an anti-fracking stand.

Hawkins said burning natural gas instead of coal may be cleaner, but the risks of water-table pollution and other “carbon footprint” contributions outweigh the benefits. He would rather aim for a “smart grid” linking renewable energy, hydrogen energy storage, improved mass transit and organic agriculture.

“We would be locked into fracking for a decade and probably two or three,” he said. “It’s not a bridge to renewables; it’s a diversion.”

Like Astorino while campaigning in Buffalo against Cuomo, Hawkins also finds himself constantly addressing the governor’s “Buffalo Billion” program that is funding major economic development projects like the RiverBend industrial park.

“It’s good for Buffalo, and the regional councils are good,” he said, referring to the nucleus of Cuomo’s economic development strategy. “But I wish more working people were represented. We need to review the whole economic development package because we’re giving away a lot of money without accountability.”

Hawkins said he has agreed to an October debate in Buffalo sponsored by The News and WNED-WBFO also featuring the two major candidates and a Libertarian, while opposing a one-on-one radio debate in New York City between Cuomo and Astorino also proposed for next month. He said “too much deference” has been paid to the candidates in how debates have been proposed.

Hawkins ran for governor in 2010, and ran as an anti-war Senate candidate against Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2006. He believes he is now attracting enough support to score the best “progressive” showing in a contest for governor in almost a century.

“With a big vote, we can say we are for real now,” he said, “and not just a way for a protest vote.”

