Feds target drug trafficking in Chautauqua County

WASHINGTON – The federal government Monday named Chautauqua County as a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, meaning the county sheriff will get new help from the federal government in combatting a heroin problem that has pushed the local jail population to its highest level ever.

The designation will mean better coordination among local, state and federal drug enforcement personnel as well as additional equipment and resources for the county, said Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., who pushed for the designation.

“For too long, heroin use, fatal overdoses, and drug-related crimes have been on the rise, plaguing upstate New York communities like those in Chautauqua County,” Schumer said. “Chautauqua deserves every federal resource possible to combat the growing scourge of drug trafficking, and that is why I went to bat for the county and called on the feds to designate Chautauqua County a ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.’ ”

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace said that the drug problem has gotten worse in the county in recent years, pushing the average jail population from about 270 a few years ago to a record of 311 last month. The county jail was so crowded, Gerace said, that about a dozen inmates had to be shipped to other counties.

In the city of Jamestown, heroin-related arrests have tripled over the last three years, and last year, more deaths there were linked to heroin than any other drug. In addition, Schumer said the Jamestown Police Department estimated that approximately 90 percent of crime in the city is drug-related.

“I think it’s a reflection of the national trend,” Gerace said.

While serious, Chautauqua County’s drug problem is not dramatically out of line with other rural counties that have also seen an increase in heroin usage in recent years, Gerace said.

What’s different, he said, is that the county sought the federal designation as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

“We wanted to get in the program before we ended up with even more issues,” Gerace said.

The President’s Office of National Drug Control Policy made the designation. The “drug czar’s” office named 26 additional counties and cities to the program Monday, including Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland counties in New York.

“By designating these new cities and counties, we are enhancing the ability of federal, state, and local authorities to coordinate drug enforcement operations and improve public health and safety,” said Michael Botticelli, acting director of National Drug Control Policy.

In Western New York, Chautauqua County joins Erie and Monroe counties, which were named High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas years ago.

The designation is not all that rare. In fact, 60 percent of the U.S. population lives in High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

It’s not that unusual for predominantly rural counties to win the designation, either. For example, four North Country counties – Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton – previously received the designation.

