Where we live: Buffalo

Buffalo

Parents of teenage boys and young men are encouraged to attend a community meeting about young men and homicide at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

The meeting is hosted by We Are Women Warriors Community and Family Empowerment Group, and will feature presentations by Brian McLaughlin, commissioner of the Erie County Department of Probation and Karen Ellington of “Walk this Walk with Me” support group, as well as a representative from Crisis Services.

Also this week:

• The Common Council will hold its premeeting caucus at 2 p.m. Monday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

• A public meeting on the city’s Green Code will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

• The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. will meet at noon Tuesday in the fifth-floor conference room at 95 Perry St.

• The Council will meet in regular session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers.

• Residents interested in renewing their STAR exemption can learn more during an outreach from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday in the North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road. Residents should bring their renewal application and 2013 income information. Representatives from the city’s office of Taxation and Assessment will be on hand to process applications.

Residents interested in new STAR exemptions must apply in person in room 105, City Hall.

For more information, contact Council Member Michael J. LoCurto’s office at 851-5155.