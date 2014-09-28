PITTS, Marie (Washington)

Departed this life September 26, 2014, loving wife of Eugene; dearest mother of Charlene (Carlton), Kevin and Steven (Jeaneen); dearest sister of Georgia and Adolph Washington; also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday at 11 AM at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1525 Michigan Ave., where Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.