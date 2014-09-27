UB notebook: Rollins brings net gains to Miami

Miami University’s defense has received a boost this season from an unlikely source – the Miami basketball team.

Quinten Rollins finished an outstanding four-year career as a point guard for the RedHawks last spring. He made 214 steals, second in school history and 12th best in Mid-American Conference history. He started 106 games and ranked fourth on Miami’s all-time assist list.

He decided in March to use his last year of college athletic eligibility on the football team. He not only earned a starting cornerback job, but he has four interceptions and four other passes defended in four games.

Rollins, 6-foot and 203 pounds, is not new to football. He excelled as a running back in high school and drew interest from the West Virginia, Cincinnati and Connecticut football programs before committing to Miami for basketball. He rushed for 1,340 yards and 14 TDs as a prep senior.

“He’s playing incredible football,” said Miami coach Chuck Martin. “I think he’s turned everybody’s head. He’s four games in, and he’s been arguably our best player in at least three of those games. It’s pretty much incredible what he’s done. It just shows the kid he is, the type of pride and work ethic he has. And genetically, he’s gifted. You have to thank mom and dad for that.”

Miami’s other starting corner, Marshall Taylor, is 6-3. That makes them the tallest corner tandem in the MAC.

Rollins told the Wilmington (Ohio) News Journal in the spring that he has his eyes on a shot in the NFL.

“I’m not doing this for fun,” he said. “I’m trying to get better. After the season, we’ll see what options there are for football to try to get to the NFL. I have the body for it, the height, the weight.”

...

Gates at UB Stadium open at 2 p.m. Three Dog Night will perform at the Tailgate Concert Series, starting at 1:30 p.m. Band member Cory Wells is a Buffalo native. … Friday was UB coach Jeff Quinn’s 52nd birthday. … Because it’s a long bus ride from Oxford, Ohio, the RedHawks left campus Thursday and went about halfway to Buffalo. They held a walk-through practice on the John Carroll University campus, just west of Cleveland, at midday Friday before continuing to Buffalo.

