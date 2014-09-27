Antiques By Terry and Kim Kovel

In past centuries, fireplace tools consisted of a poker and tongs to rearrange burning logs, a small shovel to remove ashes, perhaps a whisk broom to sweep up leftover fuel and ashes, and a bellows to encourage flames to burn brighter.

The fireplace was the main heating source for small houses before 1900, so a bellows to coax a flame from a dying fire was important. Early bellows probably were a bag made from the skin of a small animal and a piece of metal, usually brass, to direct the gust of air created by squeezing the bellows.

Later examples had stiff wooden boards and leather sides. Nails rust, and leather and wood dry out, crack and have to be replaced, so most of the antique bellows found today are repaired or made in the 19th century. Many were hand-decorated, and some even had wooden sides carved by cabinet makers. Many antique bellows have attractive folk art decorations and are wanted for the art, not for use with a fireplace. Most new and many old bellows sell for under $100, but in April 2014, an unusual 1800s bellows with original leather painted to look like a man’s face had a bid of $2,700 at a Showtime auction.

...

Q: I inherited a framed painting that hung in my grandfather’s living room since at least the 1920s. It’s a painting of a gondola with a few passengers and a standing gondolier. But they’re not riding on a canal; instead, they’re floating down what appears to be an underground cave. The painting is signed “M. Gianni” in the lower left corner.

A: Here are a few things to do to learn more about your painting: First, make sure it really is a painting and not a print. If you can’t tell, take it to an expert in your area. Then check online artist databases. You can find some information online, but you can learn more if you go to your local library and ask someone there to help you search databases that the library subscribes to. “M. Gianni” may be an Italian artist named Maria Gianni, who was born in the 19th century but worked into the 20th. She painted using watercolors and gouache. If you have an original painting, its value depends on its condition and size. Some Maria Gianni paintings have auctioned for prices in the low hundreds, but others have topped $1,000.

...

Q: I have a 6-foot-tall cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley wearing his black leather outfit. I’ve had it for 20 years. What is it worth?

A: Life-size cardboard cutouts of Elvis still are being made and sell for about $20-$30 today.

...

Tip: When rewiring an old Arts and Crafts lamp, use fabric-covered wire that looks very much like the silk-wrapped cord used at the turn of the 20th century.