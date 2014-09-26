Another Voice: Bak USA thrilled to expand its computer business to Buffalo

By Ulla Bak

On July 29, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that our company, Bak USA, had been admitted to the Start-Up NY program. The announcement not only cemented our dream of establishing a global headquarters in the United States – in Buffalo – it also cemented our vision to bring our worker-centered business model of tablet PC assembly to a city with a large population of under-employed persons seeking challenging, rewarding careers.

We employed a similar model in Haiti just over a year ago, and now have 70 rock-star employees who are empowered by training we provided and the financial gains of earning far above the minimum wage.

This is exactly what our vision is for Buffalo. Over our first year of operation, we expect to hire and train more than 100 operators who will build new careers in the high-tech world, while simultaneously building their own self-esteem, skill sets and financial security.

We are the first to admit that Bak USA’s business model is unorthodox and this has contributed to its success in Haiti, and we have no doubt it will work in Buffalo and our future markets in Africa. While our vision is local, it is also global. From our roots in Denmark to our work in Haiti, our network of contacts spans the globe from China to Haiti and Kenya and a hub that is now centered in Buffalo.

We have been overwhelmed by the positive reception we’ve received in the wake of the announcement from the governor and our partners at the University at Buffalo to local elected officials. We’ve been greeted with support, kindness and the belief that Bak USA will be much more than a company that manufactures tablet PCs.

We’ve also been deeply touched by the warm welcome we’ve received from residents of Buffalo, who have spontaneously expressed their excitement for our decision to make Buffalo Bak USA’s home. We now know firsthand the true meaning of the expression “Buffalove.”

Since late July we’ve been working with McGuire Group, our landlord for our new home at Compass East, at 425 Michigan Ave. Construction is now under way.

We have also begun interviewing prospects, whom we will train, for the assembly side of the business. Our first group of 10 assembly staffers will begin their training on Oct. 15.

We are also reaching out to a variety of educational and social services agencies and small companies interested in purchasing high-quality, yet affordable Android tablets.

As Bak USA gears up, my husband Peter, our family, and I want to thank all those who have made us feel instantly at home in Buffalo and have faith in our mission to be exceptional corporate citizens. We are thrilled about the opportunity we’ve been given and will strive to exceed all expectations.

Ulla Bak is president and co-founder of Bak USA.