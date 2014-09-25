Kingston exiting Ch.4; GM LaSpina implementing cost-cutting moves

Ed Drantch isn’t the only reporter leaving Channel 4.

Drantch’s move to Channel 7 next month was announced here late Wednesday.

Now comes word that Channel 4 reporter Rachel Kingston will be heading out the door on Oct. 4 after more than three years at the station to take a job outside the television business. She is leaving to work for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Law enforcement has been in my mind and in my heart for years,” wrote Kingston in a text confirming her plans. “I’m proud to be realizing a long-held dream and proud to be doing it with ECSO (Erie County Sheriff’s Office).”

“That being said, I will always be thankful to WIVB and WBEN (radio) for the opportunities they have given me. I’ve had a blast and I truly have loved being a journalist in the town I grew up in.”

Kingston joined Channel 4 in May, 2011 after previously reporting for WBEN radio.

Things are also very interesting behind-the-scenes at the CBS affiliate as General Manager Rene LaSpina let three long-time employees go in cost-cutting moves.

The departures include the executive assistant to LaSpina, who worked at the station for 38 years for eight general managers and station managers before LaSpina arrived.

LaSpina has recently implemented several cost-cutting moves, with the most visible recently the departure of medical reporter Dr. Peter Ostrow after more than 25 years working part-time at the station.

In addition, LaSpina declined to buy a table for staffers last week at the dinner where Channel 4 anchor Don Postles entered the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She sat at a table with employees of WBBZ, the local independent station rather than with staffers of her own station.

Sources speculate that the cuts might be fueled by the drop in the stock prices of LIN Media and Media General, which reached a $1.6 billion merger agreement earlier this year, and because LIN’s station in Indianapolis has lost its CBS affiliation. As of Wednesday, the stock price of LIN Media was $22.70, down from a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock price of Media General was $13.97 Wednesday, down from a 52-week high of $23.97.

Channel 4 also has been slow to fill some openings, which saves the station salaries new employees would be paid. It still hasn’t replaced anchor Diana Fairbanks, who left the station in the summer after announcing in late May that she would be leaving. The station has had more than four months to find her replacement.

It also hasn’t hired a third member of the sports team, something that would seem to be desirable now that the Buffalo Sabres season is beginning.

And it hasn’t hired a permanent replacement for News Director Joe Schlaerth, who was let go two months ago.

There is widespread speculation inside the station that LaSpina’s mission is to cut expenses before heading off to another station.

She certainly is achieving the first part of that equation.

