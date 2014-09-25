German painter Anselm Kiefer to speak in Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Anselm Kiefer, the acclaimed German painter whose monumental work explores issues of national identity, the trauma of war and the redemptive power of art, will make a rare U.S. appearance at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (1285 Elmwood Ave.).

Kiefer’s visit comes toward the end of the Albright-Knox’s yearlong exhibition “Anselm Kiefer: Beyond Landscape,” which celebrates the museum’s acquisition of his 2012 painting “Der Morgenthau Plan.” That exhibition, which pairs the gallery’s new Kiefer painting with other large-scale works by the artist including the gallery’s beloved “die Milchstrasse,” has drawn positive reaction from the public. Visitors’ responses to Kiefer’s work are an integral part of the show, which includes a room dedicated to feedback, much of which has been compiled in a catalog to be released Saturday.

Albright-Knox Director Janne Sirén will lead a conversation with Kiefer in the Albright-Knox auditorium, which will be followed by a reception. Members of the Buffalo Chamber Players will perform at the reception.

Tickets are $50 or $30 for gallery members. Call 882-8700 or visit www.albrightknox.org.