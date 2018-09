Thirty years ago, as Wegmans began building its first Amherst store at Sheridan Drive and Evans Street, the Rochester-based grocery store asked for more tax breaks before it completed work.

"Wegman’s seeks better deal from Amherst on tax break"

“Even as bulldozers prepare the Sheridan Drive site of a 96,000-square-foot 'superstore,' Wegman’s Food Markets Inc. is seeking more financial reasons for locating in Amherst. ”