Sept. 24, 1984: Springsteen rocks the Aud for two nights

Thirty years ago this morning, fans from all over Western New York and North America may have had some trouble waking up after “The Boss” kept them out late the night before. Bruce Springsteen’s first of two straight nights of concerts at Memorial Auditorium went well past midnight.

News Photographer Bill Wippert’s photos give you a front row seat, and News Critic Dale Anderson does a great job of bringing readers to the show, which he clearly enjoyed — from the seemingly endless energy of Springsteen and the rest of the E Street Band to Springsteen’s constant fawning over sax man Clarence Clemons to the all-too-familiar dank, muggy air at the Aud.

" ‘The Boss’ enjoys working overtime"

“ 'It really lasted until 12:30 a.m. Midnight found the band just starting to come around for the next installment of encores. ‘You must be tired,’ Springsteen declared after his third postscript. ‘No-o-o,’ the crowd roared. ‘Well,’ he said, ‘if you think you’re tough enough, let’s continue.’ "