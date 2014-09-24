Sept. 24, 1984: Admiration for injured Bills QB Joe Ferguson

Knocked out against the Jets, Joe Ferguson was given a standing ovation as he left the field at Rich Stadium. While he left on a cart in the midst of a 2-14 season, Bills fans had come to love the quarterback in his 12 seasons with the Bills.

Fans saw the same thing team owner Ralph Wilson saw: a 34-year-old quarterback, standing tall in the pocket with “linebackers blitzing down his throat.”

Ferguson started 11 games in what was his last season with the Bills, Joe Dufek started the other 5.

"Ferguson’s courage lauded"

“What did (Ralph) Wilson do when Ferguson went down?

‘I went and drank some wine,’ he replied. ‘I’ve never had a drink during a game in 25 years of owning this team, but I went and had a few sips of wine then.’ ”