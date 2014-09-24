Jeff Tweedy and son Spencer find shelter from the storm in the creation of ‘Sukierae’

Pretty much from the moment he was old enough to command a car seat, I had a ritual I shared with my son. Every Saturday morning, as soon as he woke up, we’d get dressed, get in the car and go for a ride. Not just to catch some scenery, although that was a nice bonus. No, our trips provided us the opportunity to listen to music together.

I’d play anything and everything I’d collected over the years, in every possible genre. Declan always reacted, with noises and gestures at first, and as the years went by, with words and finally, explicit statements detailing what he liked, what he didn’t and why. (Frank Zappa and Miles Davis were appreciated, because they were creative and daring; Bob Dylan and Neil Young, not so much, because “their lyrics are great but their voices are awful,” and so forth.)

This went on for years. Despite the negative impact on the environment – I’ve no idea how much carbon we belched into the atmosphere during those rides, but it’s something I feel lousy about – I deeply valued these bonding times.

Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy performed a similar ritual with his son Spencer. Those musical morning drives surely paved the way for “Sukierae,” the new double-album credited simply to Tweedy, the father-son duo featuring 18-year-old Spencer on drums and 47-year-old Jeff on just about everything else.

In a coincidence that feels poignant to me, my son – a professional musician at age 14, who speaks with conviction about a future life dedicated to music, and not much else – took me aside and announced his wish to leave the band we’d been playing in together for several years, just as an advance copy of “Sukierae” arrived in my mailbox.

Citing a desire to be considered “his own musician,” without me by his side, Declan laid down a mature and rational argument in support of his decision, one that simultaneously broke my heart, and made me proud.

“It’s not like we won’t be playing music together anymore, Dad,” he said. “We’ll always play music together. We’re musicians.”

That’s right. We’re musicians. And that is what musicians do. They play together. Through the good times and the bad.

It’s a lesson Declan learned several years back, when a beloved family member fell ill and ultimately passed away at far too young an age. We had played music with him to support him while he was struggling with his sickness, and we played music to celebrate his life when he was gone. And we play songs that remind us of him, still.

Though it wasn’t initially conceived as such, the Tweedys’ “Sukierae” also turned out to be a case of father and son musicians playing through the worst of times.

When the songs that would initially number 20 on the finished album were still just skeletal jams, Jeff’s wife and Spencer’s mother, Susan Miller Tweedy, was diagnosed with lymphoma, and began a lengthy series of chemotherapy treatments. Suddenly, the two Tweedy men’s fun side project was transformed into an opportunity to both find solace from and make sense of the shadow that had descended on their family.

That they did so while still producing an album that sounds jubilant, celebratory, eclectic and brimming with life is nothing short of inspiring.

“Contrary to the notion of the ‘tortured artist,’ one of the great virtues of being an artist is you have consolation,” the elder Tweedy told Greg Kot of the Tweedys’ hometown paper, the Chicago Tribune, earlier this week. “The family was involved in something together, and as Susie’s health transpired, it (making the album) gave us a welcome sense of meaning, a sense that things were moving forward and there was something to look forward to besides more biopsies and scans. It just became comforting to everyone.”

Jeff Tweedy already has proven himself to be one of the most inventive lyricists of his generation many times over. Mostly, he has done so without ever stooping to bald autobiography, preferring instead to be evocative, oblique and abstract, even when dealing with the most serious issues. Bearing this in mind, it’s less surprising that “Sukierae” deals with the Tweedy family situation in a manner that is never dour or depressing.

Rather, the album comes across as a celebration of Susan Miller Tweedy, who by all accounts is a strong, remarkable woman, one who put a healthy career as a club owner and band-booker in Chicago on hold to dedicate herself to starting and raising a family with Tweedy.

The Tweedys told the Chicago Tribune that Susan’s doctors are very optimistic about her health following the chemotherapy treatments. And the music seems to have helped, as Spencer said in the same interview: “The biggest consolation through all this was just our ability to talk to each other, and spend time together and the openness of being able to tell each other how we’re feeling.”

With “Sukierae” released to the world, the Tweedys have assembled a band and taken to the road on a tour that will stop in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Because that’s what musicians do. They play together. Through the good times and the bad.

