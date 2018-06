MIKULEC, Thomas A.

MIKULEC - Thomas A. September 21, 2014, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Cheryl; loving father of Scot (Tori) Wilcox and Robert Wilcox; grandfather of Austin and Braden; survived by loving aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Services at the family's convenience. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME.