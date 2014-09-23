Sept. 23, 1984: Exposing the excesses of Bethlehem Steel execs

Today, more than a decade after Bethlehem Steel went bankrupt, former employees of the steel maker receive only a part of their promised pension from the federal government.

Thirty years ago today, however, Ray Hill wrote of a select group of retirees — former Bethlehem Steel executives — who were celebrating a victory in federal court that allowed them to keep their pensions and benefits.

The lawsuit shined a light on the largesse the corporation lavished on the top echelon of its management, from hedonistic destination meetings to leather-bound benefits packages. It showed the company knew decades in advance of the 1983 shutdown of the Lackawanna plant that the industry was slowly dying.

"Bethlehem suit leader more sad than bitter"

“This form of managerial incest managed to mask the company’s big trouble for decades, almost right up to the day and the hour when it began banking the furnaces and closing some of its facilities, including the once-booming Lackawanna plant.

"Some of the most closely held secrets popped out into the open this summer when—of all things—Bethlehem’s management took Bethlehem to court, accusing the company of welching on some of the promises contained in Lewis Foy's leather-bound book."