Paint, yes, but spare your hair

Painting your ceilings really can change the look of your home. It also can change the color of your hair if you aren’t careful! If you want to limit the amount of dripping paint on your hair and yourself, wear a cap. When it comes to painting with a brush, you can add a shield to the paintbrush to catch the drips before they run down your arm. Probably the easiest shield you can create is to use a soft-drink cup cover. These are the plastic covers you get when you get a to-go cup. These already have a small hole that is there for a straw. Just make it a little larger and stick the paintbrush handle through it and let it rest on your hand while you work. It will be in just the right place to catch those drips that would otherwise drip down your arm.

...

Q: I need some advice. I am looking to replace my current flooring with a wood floor and am finding an option called a “floating floor.” What is a floating floor? – R.U.

A: This type of flooring system isn’t glued or nailed to the subfloor. It’s tongue-and-groove or some other type of locking system, and usually is placed on top of a foam pad. It allows for more movement and is the best solution for many types of homes. Your flooring dealer will let you know, after looking at your home, whether this is the best system for you.

Tips from readers

We have had an armadillo that keeps digging in our front yard. It’s made getting the new grass established a real chore. I tried a couple of things to get rid of him, but nothing worked until I sprayed the whole area with some of my wife’s old perfume. She never really liked it, and there was a lot of it left. We sprayed it all around the ground in the area. It worked. I spray it every few days to make sure the scent doesn’t dissipate. It seems to be doing the job, and I can see the grass starting to fill in more and more every day. – E.R.

...

We made the switch to fluorescent lightbulbs a couple of years ago, but we don’t really like the way the lights look. The colors are sort of harsh. My wife did a little shopping around, and found that if we use tinted light shades and bulb covers, we could get a “warmer” light. This is much better, and you can’t tell the difference between these bulbs and the old incandescent lights that we used to have. – C.D.

...

Our housekeeper uses a nail apron as her caddy as she’s cleaning around our house. She says it’s easy to fill with rags, cleaners, her phone and other stuff she needs. Unlike the plastic caddy that she has to hand-carry, it’s always with her and leaves her hands free for carrying other things. I thought it was a great idea, and I’ll do it when I work around the house in her absence. – J.T.

...

I’ve always used Teflon tape to seal up my plumbing joints. It’s easy to use and pretty inexpensive. But when I was replacing the shower head in our bathroom, I ran out of it. I lubricated the threads of the joints with waxy lip balm. It worked great, and seems to be holding just fine. I think I’ll keep this stuff handy until I get another roll of Teflon tape. – H.R.

A Super hint

If you need a quick magnifying glass, and don’t have one handy, grab a clear drinking glass. If you place the thick part of the bottom of the glass on top of the paper you are trying to read, it will magnify the words and make them easier for you to read.

Shoptalk

RibbonFlex LED Accents Lighting is ultrathin, flexible lighting that works off a battery. Since it’s LED, the batteries will last for a long time. This stuff is very flexible and comes in a variety of lengths. Use it to light up the space under your cabinets or maybe a china hutch or even a hallway. The possibilities are endless. Check a local lighting store or home center, or go to www.armacostlighting.com.