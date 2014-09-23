HORMOZIS, Nicholas G. "Nick"

HORMOZIS HORMOZIS - Nicholas G. "Nick"

September 22, 2014, age 66, beloved son of the late Michael and Stella Hormozis; loving brother of Stella (George) Maderer, Corinne (David) Alessi, and Michael (Samantha) Hormozis; cherished uncle of David M. Alessi; also survived by his aunts and cousins; adored special friend of Sara. All services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. The family would like to acknowledge each of the Staff members and Residents at the Fletcher House for their eternal love shown and all of the SASI Family for their special care given to their brother, Nick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nick's memory to the National Alliance for Mental Health Illness. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com