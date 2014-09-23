Black Rock is rocking, the beer is on ice, and the real reasons Chautauqua wants to revamp the Amp

The best of the fest

See you Saturday at the Munich Style Traditional Keg Tapping Ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the Polish Cadets, 927 Grant St. Who can resist? Not Buzz, not after seeing the flier for River Rocktoberfest, the event that the keg tapping kicks off. The Phoenix, 269 Amherst St., is billed as “Resurrected from the Charred Remains of an Old Shot and Beer Tavern.” Casey’s Tavern, 484 Amherst St., advertises “German Jukebox.” Dills Tavern, 362 Military Road, has an authentic outdoor biergarten. There is a story on tuba trivia. And a story on German angst, whose author confides: “My mother used to say mayonnaise will kill you on a hot day. That terrified me. Until I was 13, I was afraid to walk past a refrigerator during August for fear that a big jar of Hellmann’s would jump out brandishing a cleaver.”

Free beer!

Gets your attention, right? So explain to us why Buzz and a buddy were the only two takers at a keg tapping at noon Saturday at Templeton Landing. For the first keg, the beer was free. But it showed how busy Buffalo is. A sunny Saturday, an amazing view, the beer’s free, and there was nobody there but us! As we were sipping, two other folks came up and, offered the beer, unexcitedly accepted. “We were just here looking for a sandwich,” they shrugged. Then a Canadian couple arrived. “I don’t drink,” the woman said. “Would you like a free glass of beer, sir?” the brew meister asked her husband. Perplexed, he said, “Now?” Oh, forget it. More for the rest of us. Prost!

Amping it up

Why in the world would the Chautauqua Institution want to demolish their 1873 amphitheater? It’s the heart of the place. And isn’t the point of Chautauqua to be stuck in the past? Isn’t that what has made the place so successful? There must be a reason. Let’s guess. 1. Management kept hearing musicians saying, “We need a bigger amp.” 2. Obscure primitive faith studied during Religion Week required that a strange substance be smoked. 3. Invention of the chicken wing has led to larger fannies, rendering old benches too narrow. 4. Institution caught BBSF (Bigger, Better Stadium Fever) from the Bills and the Sabres. 5. Lady Gaga will not play Chautauqua without better dressing rooms. 6. Donald Trump, outbid on the Bills, bought Chautauqua. 7. Chautauqua Opera is demanding space for futuristic production of Wagner’s “Ring.” 8. Negotiations are underway to hold Lollapalooza. 9. Now that alcohol is officially allowed at the institution, patrons demand cup holders. 10. Officials hope remodeling will coax forth the ghosts of U.S. Grant and Booker T. Washington. Don’t ghosts appear when you disrupt their environment? Hmmm. Seen in that light, the move almost makes sense.

The buzz

Weird throwback song o’ the week: “Do you Really Want to Hurt Me?” heard at Valu Home Center. (No, we don’t, so we’ll buy you those safety gloves.) ... Buffalo Wild Weddings: One couple who got married last week had custom vows, including: “Brian, do you promise to keep Megan safe, and Megan, do you promise to keep Brian wild?” ... Spring is sprung. Last week, WBEN-AM was giving away free tickets to the John Mellencamp concert at Shea’s. The concert isn’t until May!

Quote

“Like the Internet that was invented by Al Gore and taken to new levels by Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, so it is with beer and the Germans.” – River Rocktoberfest flier